QB Bryce Young excited about ‘new faces’ in Carolina after team’s 2-15 season in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers spent more than $150 million upgrading their offensive line and traded for wide receiver Diontae Johnson in an attempt to help quarterback Bryce Young maximize his potential. Whether or not that helps Young take that needed gigantic step forward after going 2-14 as a rookie starter in 2023 remains to be seen. But the second-year quarterback appeared pretty excited about the changes within the organization this offseason following the team’s first practice under new head coach Dave Canales on Tuesday at minicamp, saying it’s good to see some new faces.

