QB Brungard tallies 319 yards, 5 TDs in Youngstown State’s 59-25 win over Valpo

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Quarterback Beau Brungard accounted for 319 total yards and five touchdowns and Youngstown State made a three-touchdown first quarter lead stand up in a 59-25 win over Valparaiso. Brungard ran for 194 yards on 10 carries and scored three rushing touchdowns and threw for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Caron Taylor threw for 160 yards and a touchdown and ran for 150 yards and two rushing touchdowns for Valparaiso.

