QB Brungard pulls double duty in helping Youngstown St. top North Dakota 41-40 in OT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Quarterback Beau Brungard accounted for 248 yards and four touchdowns and Youngstown State upset FCS No. 7 North Dakota 41-40 in overtime. Brungard ran it in from the 15 in overtime to make it 41-34. The Fighting Hawks countered when Simon Romfo threw to Bo Belquist from the 1 to end a five-play drive. Opting to play for the win after the touchdown, Romfo threw incomplete and the two-point conversion failed to end the game. Youngstown State evened it at 34 with 12 seconds left in regulation when Andrew Lastovka made a 35-yard field goal.

