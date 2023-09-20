QB Brennan Armstrong back is on familiar turf at Virginia. He is wearing the colors of the opponent

Brennan Armstrong holds 15 Virginia records set over five seasons. He’s got another game on Friday night at Scott Stadium, but this time he’ll be wearing the visitors’ colors. The left-handed quarterback transferred to North Carolina State following last season. It was a year in which he struggled in his transition to the more pro-style offense Virginia coach Tony Elliott employs. He’s also been reunited at N.C. State with offensive coordinater Robert Anae. The Wolfpack comes in with a 2-1 record and an offense that is adjusting to a new system. Virginia is winless in three games and would love to spoil a friend’s return.

