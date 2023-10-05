QB Baker Mayfield helping surprising Buccaneers establish a new identity without Tom Brady

By FRED GOODALL The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Butch Dill]

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are building a new identity without Tom Brady. Brady’s three-year run as the face of the franchise ended when the seven-time Super Bowl champion retired last winter, leaving the Bucs searching for a quarterback up to the challenge of helping them remain competitive. Four games into the season, Baker Mayfield looks like a good choice after beating out third-year pro Kyle Trask for the starting job in training camp. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 NFL draft has completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 882 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions, helping the Bucs to a surprising 3-1 start heading into this week’s bye.

