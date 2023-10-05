QB Baker Mayfield helping surprising Buccaneers establish a new identity without Tom Brady

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are building a new identity without Tom Brady. Brady’s three-year run as the face of the franchise ended when the seven-time Super Bowl champion retired last winter, leaving the Bucs searching for a quarterback up to the challenge of helping them remain competitive. Four games into the season, Baker Mayfield looks like a good choice after beating out third-year pro Kyle Trask for the starting job in training camp. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 NFL draft has completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 882 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions, helping the Bucs to a surprising 3-1 start heading into this week’s bye.

