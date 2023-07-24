QB Anthony Richardson and the Colts agree to a 4-year, $34M contract that’s fully guaranteed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Anthony Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft, and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed to terms on four-year, $34 million contract that’s fully guaranteed. Richardson was one of the few remaining first-round picks who remained unsigned with training camps either underway or about to begin. The Colts are counting on the former Florida star to provide some long-term stability at the sport’s most important position. They drafted Richardson behind 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud but ahead of Kentucky’s Will Levis.

