Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund takes a stake in Audi’s future F1 team

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — The sovereign wealth fund of Qatar is acquiring a “significant minority stake” in what will become Audi’s works Formula 1 team from 2026. The deal has been announced ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix. A joint statement said the Qatar Investment Authority will be “a long-term investor and partner”, and provide “a substantial capital injection” that will help the team expand its infrastructure. The team is currently competing as Sauber and will be rebranded as the Audi works outfit for 2026 after Audi agreed on a full takeover earlier this year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.