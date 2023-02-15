Qatar’s emir watches as PSG stumbles in Champions League

PARIS (AP) — The emir of Qatar watched first hand as Paris Saint-Germain came up short on Europe’s biggest stage once again. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was in the stands as Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and the rest of an expensively assembled team lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich on Tuesday. That result puts the club in danger of another early exit from the Champions League. More than a decade of hiring and firing and splashing the cash has so far failed to deliver a coveted Champions League trophy for PSG’s Qatari owners.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
PSG's Kylian Mbappe reacts after missing a chance during the French League One soccer match between Montpellier and Paris Saint-Germain at the State La Mosson stadium in Montpellier, France, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thibault Camus
FILE - PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi makes point during a press conference at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Monday, May 23, 2022. More than a decade of hiring-and-firing and splashing the cash has so far failed to deliver a Champions League trophy for Paris Saint-Germain's Qatari owners. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michel Spingler
The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, center, looks on before the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christophe Ena