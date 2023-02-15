Qatar’s emir watches as PSG stumbles in Champions League

PARIS (AP) — The emir of Qatar watched first hand as Paris Saint-Germain came up short on Europe’s biggest stage once again. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was in the stands as Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and the rest of an expensively assembled team lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich on Tuesday. That result puts the club in danger of another early exit from the Champions League. More than a decade of hiring and firing and splashing the cash has so far failed to deliver a coveted Champions League trophy for PSG’s Qatari owners.

