Qatar’s Akram Afif produces close up magic trick during goal celebration at the Asian Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Akram Afif has produced some magical performances during the Asian Cup. And he did likewise with his celebration after firing Qatar into a 1-0 lead in the final against Jordan. The forward scored his sixth goal of the tournament from the penalty spot at Lusail Stadium after being brought down by Abdallah Nasib in the first half. He decided to mark his goal with a close-up magic trick. He ran towards a camera and pulled out a collectors’ card with his image on it. Then he shook his hand and the picture changed to reveal an ‘S’. It is not known what the ‘S’ represents.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.