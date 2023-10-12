Qatari champion Al-Duhail hires former Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christophe Galtier has been hired to coach Qatari champion Al-Duhail three months after being fired by Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain. Al-Duhail announced the hiring one day after ending the contract of Hernán Crespo. The former Argentina forward coached the Doha club to the Qatar Stars League title last season. The club had cited a “deterioration in the team results” under Crespo including a recent 1-0 home loss to Persepolis of Iran in the Asian Champions League. One of Galtier’s first games with Al-Duhail is against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in the same competition.

