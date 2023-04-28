Qatar to host 2027 World Cup in men’s basketball

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Qatar is going to host another World Cup. The International Basketball Federation has picked Qatar to host the 2027 edition of its marquee men’s World Cup. It did not say whether there were any other bidders. FIBA says Doha will stage all games in the 32-team event. Qatar faced fierce criticism during a massive, 12-year construction project preparing for soccer’s 2022 World Cup over its treatment of migrant laborers. FIBA made no reference to labor or human rights issues in announcing its decision on the eve of the 2023 tournament draw.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.