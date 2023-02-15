Qatar-backed PSG still to win club soccer’s biggest prize

PARIS (AP) — More than a decade of hiring and firing and splashing the cash has so far failed to deliver a Champions League trophy for Paris Saint-Germain’s Qatari owners. Amid reports that the oil and gas rich Gulf state is now planning a move for Manchester United, a return to the summit of European soccer cannot be guaranteed. Despite all the superstar signings PSG’s owners are yet to achieve their ultimate ambition. Despite a huge outlay there have been more humiliating exits than finals. PSG’s 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday in the first leg of the round-of-16 was its fifth loss in 11 games this year.

