Qatar advances to the Asian Cup knockout stages. China’s hopes are in the balance

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar became the first team to advance to the knockout stage of the Asian Cup after a 1-0 win against Tajikistan. Akram Afif scored his third goal of the tournament to secure victory for the host nation and defending champion at Al Bayt Stadium. Qatar was host of the World Cup in 2022 and exited the competition at the group stage after three straight losses. Now back-to-back victories in the Asian Cup have ensured that Bartolome Lopez’s team advances as group winner. China’s and Lebanon’s hopes of advancing to the knockout stage were left in the balance after a 0-0 draw.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.