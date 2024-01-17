Qatar advances to the Asian Cup knockout stages. China’s hopes are in the balance

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Lebanon's Maher Sabra, left, kicks the ball in front of China's Liu Bonbon during the Asian Cup Group A soccer match between China and Lebanon at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thanassis Stavrakis]

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar became the first team to advance to the knockout stage of the Asian Cup after a 1-0 win against Tajikistan. Akram Afif scored his third goal of the tournament to secure victory for the host nation and defending champion at Al Bayt Stadium. Qatar was host of the World Cup in 2022 and exited the competition at the group stage after three straight losses. Now back-to-back victories in the Asian Cup have ensured that Bartolome Lopez’s team advances as group winner. China’s and Lebanon’s hopes of advancing to the knockout stage were left in the balance after a 0-0 draw.

