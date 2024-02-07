Qatar advances to the Asian Cup final by beating Iran 3-2. Host nation eyes back-to-back titles

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Qatar's Almoez Ali, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring goal during the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Qatar and Iran at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Sayed)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hussein Sayed]

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Almoez Ali fired Qatar into the Asian Cup final with a 3-2 win against Iran. The forward struck the decisive goal in the 82nd minute at Al Thumama Stadium to settle a thrilling semifinal. Host and defending champion Qatar will play Jordan in Saturday’s final at Lusail Stadium. Ali was the leading goal-scorer when Qatar won the trophy in 2019 but has been overshadowed by strike-partner Akram Afif this time around. But he came up with a crucial finish to preserve his country’s hopes for back-to-back titles.

