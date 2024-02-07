Qatar advances to the Asian Cup final by beating Iran 3-2. Host nation eyes back-to-back titles

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Almoez Ali fired Qatar into the Asian Cup final with a 3-2 win against Iran. The forward struck the decisive goal in the 82nd minute at Al Thumama Stadium to settle a thrilling semifinal. Host and defending champion Qatar will play Jordan in Saturday’s final at Lusail Stadium. Ali was the leading goal-scorer when Qatar won the trophy in 2019 but has been overshadowed by strike-partner Akram Afif this time around. But he came up with a crucial finish to preserve his country’s hopes for back-to-back titles.

