Q Jones runs for 182 yards, TD as FCS No. 22 Dartmouth beats Columbia 24-21, improves to 6-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Q Jones ran for 182 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, D.J. Crowther scored on a 33-yard run and Dartmouth never trailed as the Big Green beat Columbia 24-21. Dartmouth (6-0, 3-0 Ivy League), ranked No. 22 in the FCS coaches poll, is off to its best start since it won eight in a row to open the 2019 season and has won nine consecutive games dating to last season. Owen Zalc kicked a 35-yard field goal and Grayson Saunier threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Chris Corbo that made it 10-0 with 1:58 left in the first half. Cole Freeman scored on a 1-yard in the third quarter and threw two TD passes to Bryson Canty in the final 2 minutes, 10 seconds for Columbia (4-2, 2-1).

