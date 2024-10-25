Pyotr Kochetkov makes 30 saves in Hurricanes’ 4-2 victory over Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Pyotr Kochetkov made 30 saves and assisted on Eric Robinson’s empty-netter, helping the Carolina Hurricanes beat Calgary 4-2 on Thursday night for the Flames’ first loss in regulation this season.

Martin Necas had a goal and an assist and Jack Roslovic and Seth Jarvis also scored for Carolina (4-2-0). Sebastian Aho had an assist to extend his points streak to five games.

Jake Bean scored his first goal for the Flames (5-1-1). Jonathan Huberdeau also scored and Dan Vladar made 39 saves.

Quick goals by Necas and Roslovic to start the second period gave Carolina a 3-0 lead by 1:59. Bean scored in the second for Calgary, and Huberdeau cut it to a goal with 6:55 left in the third.

Carolina opened the scoring midway through the first on Jarvis’ power-play goal.

Takeaways

Flames: Killing penalties in the first period, including a 4 on 3, had Calgary relying heavily on Vladar against one of the fastest teams in the NHL.

Hurricanes: Carolina had quicker puck movement and a better net-front presence than Calgary. The Hurricanes killed two penalties in the third period.

Key moment

Carolina scored twice in a 1:18 span early in the second for a 3-0 lead.

Key stat

Carolina dominated offensive zone faceoffs, winning 70% over the first 40 minutes. The Hurricanes’ two quick goals to begin the second period started with Aho and Jesperi Kotkaniemi winning offensive-zone draws.

Up next

The Flames host Winnipeg on Saturday and the Hurricanes continue a six-game trip Saturday at Seattle.

