Pyotr Kochetkov makes 26 saves for 4th shutout of the season, Hurricanes beat Canadiens 3-0

MONTREAL (AP) — Pyotr Kochetkov made 26 saves for his fourth shutout of the season to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Saturday night.

Jordan Staal opened the scoring with a short-handed goal midway through the second period, Sebastian Aho connected on a power play early in the third and Seth Jarvis iced it with an empty-netter.

Carolina improved to 47-21-7. Montreal fell to 28-33-12. The Canadiens had won three in a row.

After a turnover at the Hurricanes’ blue line, Staal jumped on a loose puck, finishing off the short-handed breakaway with a shot neatly tucked over Sam Montembeault’s shoulder. Montreal has allowed an NHL-high 12 short-handed goals.

The Hurricanes doubled the lead after a fortuitous bounce of the puck left Aho with a wide-open net for his 33rd of the season. Jarvis added his 29th.

Montembeault made 27 saves.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host Boston on Thursday night.

Canadiens: Host Florida on Tuesday night.

