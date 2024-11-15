PWHL hires 3-time US Olympian, Devils executive Meghan Duggan as hockey operations consultant

The PWHL on Friday turned to three-time U.S. Olympian and New Jersey Devils director of player development Meghan Duggan to assist in its hockey operations department.

Duggan will serve as a special consultant for the six-team league entering its second season, which opens on Nov. 30. Without defining Duggan’s role, her responsibilities are expected to include input on potential rule changes, scheduling and player-personnel matters.

“Meghan is a long-time advocate for women’s hockey, a proven leader and an accomplished executive at the top levels of sport,” PWHL vice president Jayna Hefford said in a statement. “As we continue to prioritize advancement and innovation in our game, Meghan will draw on her competitiveness, character, and a long list of hockey achievements to help move our league forward.”

Among the league’s innovations is the “Jail-Break” rule, in which a minor penalty expires if a team scores a short-handed goal. The PWHL also launched a plan last month to expand by as many as two teams for the 2025-26 season.

From Massachusetts, Duggan previously worked with the PWHL as a guest coach, and was hired by the Devils in May 2021 after completing her playing career by winning an Olympic gold medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. She has also been a member of USA Hockey’s board of directors and an inaugural member of the NHL’s player inclusion committee.

“The opportunity to join the PWHL to continue to impact and help push the women’s game forward is one that I am very excited about,” Duggan said. “This league and its players have just scratched the surface in terms of what they are capable of and I look forward to advising and assisting in any way that I can.”

