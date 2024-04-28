Putting in the extra work allows an AP photographer to make a soaring NBA shot

By GERALD HERBERT The Associated Press
FILE - New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis and forward Taurean Prince in the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in New Orleans. Looking on at rear left is Lakers' LeBron James.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gerald Herbert]

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gerald Herbert insists on making sure he provides the best coverage possible when photographing New Orleans’ NBA team. That means laboriously hanging remote cameras in the Pelicans’ arena hours before every home game. For their game against the Lakers on April 17, Herbert got a sweet spot right behind the backboard glass. It allowed him to capture Pelicans star Zion Williamson as he goes to the basket against Anthony Davis while LeBron James watches the action. Here’s what Herbert had to say about making this extraordinary image.

