Putellas returns as Barcelona wins women’s Spanish league

Alexia Putellas has made her long-awaited return from injury to help Barcelona clinch its fourth straight women’s Spanish league title. Putellas came off the bench in the 74th minute after being sidelined for nearly 10 months because of an ACL injury. The two-time Ballon d’Or winner had returned to the squad for the second leg of the Champions League semifinals against Chelsea on Thursday but did not play. Barcelona beat Sporting Huelva 3-0 at home on Sunday to maintain its perfect record of 26 games and 26 wins. It secured its eighth league title with four games to spare. Barcelona has so far scored 108 league goals and conceded only five.

