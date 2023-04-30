Purple haze: Chargers take 3 players from TCU in NFL draft

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — General manager Tom Telesco and the Los Angeles Chargers pulled off one of the most unlikely trifectas in NFL draft history. They are the first team in the common draft era, which began in 1967, to take a quarterback and multiple skill position players from the same school in a single draft. Los Angeles capped off its draft by taking TCU quarterback Max Duggan in the seventh round. It began the draft on Thursday by taking Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the 21st overall pick and added teammate Derius Davis in the fourth round on Saturday.

