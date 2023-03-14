Purdue’s supporting cast helps set table for March Madness

There’s no secret to Purdue’s success this season. Get the ball to All-American center Zach Edey and let him go to work in the post. But if the top-seeded Boilermakers hope to avoid another early NCAA Tournament exit they’ll need a proficient supporting cast, too. It showed up last weekend as coach Matt Painter won his first Big Ten Tournament title since 2009. And they’ll need it even more this weekend as they try to make it back to their fifth Sweet 16 in the last six tourneys.

