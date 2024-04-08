Purdue’s Jones has been a perfect transfer fit in a March Madness run to the NCAA title game

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Purdue guard Lance Jones has been a perfect fit as a transfer addition for the Boilermakers in their Final Four run. Jones spent four seasons at Southern Illinois before becoming an every-game starter for Purdue. His outside shooting and defense has been a key piece of the Boilermakers reaching the NCAA title game for the second time in program history. The final challenge is slowing UConn’s push for back-to-back titles Monday night. Jones says this year has been “everything that I hoped for” in his final college season with the Boilermakers.

