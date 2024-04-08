Purdue’s Jones has been a perfect transfer fit in a March Madness run to the NCAA title game

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
Purdue guard Lance Jones celebrates during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against NC State at the Final Four, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson )[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brynn Anderson]

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Purdue guard Lance Jones has been a perfect fit as a transfer addition for the Boilermakers in their Final Four run. Jones spent four seasons at Southern Illinois before becoming an every-game starter for Purdue. His outside shooting and defense has been a key piece of the Boilermakers reaching the NCAA title game for the second time in program history. The final challenge is slowing UConn’s push for back-to-back titles Monday night. Jones says this year has been “everything that I hoped for” in his final college season with the Boilermakers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.