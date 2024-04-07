Purdue’s Braden Smith has ‘terrible’ offensive night, but finds other ways to help Boilermakers win

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) talks with head coach Matt Painter during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against NC State at the Final Four, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson )[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brynn Anderson]

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Purdue’s Braden Smith had the strange sensation of living out a dream and a nightmare at the same time in the Final Four. The Boilermakers beat NC State 63-50 to advance to the national title game despite a tough night for Smith. The team’s second-leading scorer this season shot 1 of 9 from the field and had five turnovers. But he found other ways to affect the game, finishing with eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. Now he’s preparing to have a better performance in Monday’s title game.

