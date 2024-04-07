Purdue’s Braden Smith has ‘terrible’ offensive night, but finds other ways to help Boilermakers win

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Purdue’s Braden Smith had the strange sensation of living out a dream and a nightmare at the same time in the Final Four. The Boilermakers beat NC State 63-50 to advance to the national title game despite a tough night for Smith. The team’s second-leading scorer this season shot 1 of 9 from the field and had five turnovers. But he found other ways to affect the game, finishing with eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. Now he’s preparing to have a better performance in Monday’s title game.

