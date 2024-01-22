Purdue moves football season opener against Indiana State up one week to Aug. 31

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — The Purdue Boilermakers are moving their season opener against Indiana State up one week to avoid having a Week 1 bye. The game is now scheduled for Aug. 31. It was initially set for Sept. 7. The Boilermakers now will have a Week 2 bye before renewing their longtime rivalry with Notre Dame on Sept. 14. The Boilermakers will finish their nonconference schedule on Sept. 21 at Oregon State. They’ll open conference play by hosting Nebraska on Sept. 28 in the new 18-team Big Ten.

