Purdue, Marquette top 2 seeds in NCAA East with bluebloods

Purdue and Marquette were far from favorites in their own conferences going into the season. They are now the top two seeds in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament. Big Ten regular-season and tournament champion Purdue is a No. 1 seed for the first time since 1996, and fourth time overall. Marquette is in for the second year in a row for coach Shaka Smart. The East Region also includes ACC tournament champion Duke, the No. 5 seed, and sixth-seeded Kentucky from the SEC.

