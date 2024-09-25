Purdue looks to rebound from sub-par performances when it kicks off Big Ten season against Nebraska

Purdue returns to the field Saturday looking to rebound from two poor performances when it kicks off the Big Ten season against Nebraska. The Boilermakers have been outscored 104-28 by then No. 18 Notre Dame and Oregon State and are the only FBS team without a takeaway through the first four weeks. Nebraska also is looking to rebound from last week’s deflating loss to then No. 24 Illinois in its Big Ten opener. Freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola is coming his best statistical performance of the season for the Cornhuskers, throwing for 29y yards and three TDs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.