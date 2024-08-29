Purdue hoping fast start against Indiana State puts it on road to defy last-place projections

Slow starts have become the norm for the Purdue Boilermakers. They’ve lost six of their last eight season openers. They’ve only been above .500 after four games once since 2017. And after being picked to finish last in the 18-team Big Ten, coach Ryan Walters & Co. know it starts Saturday against Indiana State. The Boilermakers lost seven of their last eight in 2023, Walters’ first season at the helm. But the Sycamores haven’t been much better. After going 5-6 in 2021, they’ve won fewer games in each successive season and they’ve lost all six at Purdue.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.