Purdue hires UNLV’s Barry Odom as its next football coach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Purdue Boilermakers have hired UNLV coach Barry Odom as their next football coach. Athletic director Mike Bobinski made the announcement Sunday. The 48-year-old Odom replaces Ryan Walters, who was fired last week after compiling a 5-19 record in two seasons in West Lafayette, Indiana. Odom led the Rebels to two straight Mountain West Conference championship games, but they lost both times to Boise State. Odom was 19-8 in two seasons with UNLV and went 25-25 in his previous head coaching stint at Missouri from 2016-19.

