Purdue fires offensive coordinator Graham Harrell amid 3-game losing streak

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue coach Ryan Walters has fired his offensive coordinator, Graham Harrell, four games into their second season together with the Boilermakers. In making the decision Sunday, Walters acknowledged it was not an easy decision but that he believed Purdue needed to make a change. The Boilermakers have lost three straight games since posting their only win against FCS school Indiana State. Purdue has been outscored 83-17 in the first three quarters of those three losses. Harrell was one of Walters’ first hires after he took the Boilermakers job following the 2022 season.

