Purdue coach Ryan Walters eager to make head coaching debut against Fresno State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue coach Ryan Walters is settling into his dream job. When he looks out the office window, he sees a practice field where the Boilermakers sometimes works out. These are his players. They are chasing his vision. On Saturday, the 37-year-old Walters may even jog through the smoke with the train horn blaring for his head coaching debut against Fresno State. Yes, the sixth-youngest coach in the FBS, is eager to get started.

