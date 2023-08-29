Purdue coach Ryan Walters eager to make head coaching debut against Fresno State

By MICHAEL MAROT The Associated Press
FILE - Purdue coach Ryan Walters speaks during the Big Ten Conference college football media days July 27, 2023, in Indianapolis. Purdue opens their season at home against Fresno State on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue coach Ryan Walters is settling into his dream job. When he looks out the office window, he sees a practice field where the Boilermakers sometimes works out. These are his players. They are chasing his vision. On Saturday, the 37-year-old Walters may even jog through the smoke with the train horn blaring for his head coaching debut against Fresno State. Yes, the sixth-youngest coach in the FBS, is eager to get started.

