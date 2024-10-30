Purdue and Northwestern try to get seasons back on track heading into Big Ten home stretch

Purdue finds itself in the Big Ten basement after a second bye week, still seeking its first win over an FBS foe this season. Northwestern is just one game ahead of the only Big Ten that is winless in conference play. So Saturday presents an opportunity for the two struggling programs — getting their seasons righted. Boilermakers coach Ryan Walters announced Monday that he will use Ryan Browne and Hudson Card at quarterback this weekend, though he didn’t say how the rotation will work. Northwestern coach David Braun is simply trying to jump start a team that’s lost two straight and four of its last five games.

