Puni’s 3 RBIs lead Tennessee past Texas 5-2 in super regionals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zaida Puni went 2 for 3 with a three-run homer and No. 4 seed Tennessee beat Texas 5-2 in Game 1 of the best-of-three Knoxville Super Regional. Tennessee (48-8), which is in the super regionals for the first time since 2019, can clinch a berth in the Women’s College World Series with a win Saturday in Game 2 against No. 13 seed Texas (45-14-1). The Vols have won seven straight games. Puni, who had four home runs in the regionals last week, smashed a three-run homer off the scoreboard in the second inning for a 4-0 lead. Puni also led off the fifth with a double to force a pitching change and Rylie West followed with an RBI single off the base of the wall to make it 5-1.

