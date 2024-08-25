Punches thrown in fight between players at Rutgers, UMass women’s soccer match

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — A fistfight between two players broke out in a Rutgers vs. UMass women’s soccer match. Punches were thrown Sunday as the two players became tangled, engaged in a shoving match and then tumbled to the ground. Rutgers senior Gia Girman was called for a foul in the 55th minute. As she was getting up from the ground, UMass senior Ashley Lamond appeared to attempt to pick the ball up from near Girman’s feet. The players then started shoving each other, eventually throwing punches and pulling hair as they fell to the ground fighting. Teammates stepped in and pulled the players apart. UMass won the match 1-0.

