Pumas promote reserves and Samoa brings in 3 France-based pros for their Rugby World Cup clash

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Argentina has promoted prop Eduardo Bello, lock Guido Petti and center Matias Moroni from the reserves to face Samoa in their key Rugby World Cup match on Friday. All three came off the bench against England two weeks ago but made little impact in a 27-10 loss in Marseille. Nicolas Sanchez, the Pumas’ all-time leading scorer with 863 points, will earn his 99th cap if he comes off the bench. Samoa has brought in three of its France-based professionals. Stade Francais tighthead prop Paul Alo-Emile, who came off the bench in the win over Chile last week, and Toulon lock Brian Alainu’u’ese both played for Samoa through the Pacific Nations Cup. Montpellier wing Ben Lam will play his first test this year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.