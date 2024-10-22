Pulisic’s goal from a corner helps Milan to Champions League win. Monaco stays unbeaten

Christian Pulisic scored direct from a corner and there was VAR heartbreak for 16-year-old Francesco Camarda as AC Milan beat Brugge 3-1 to end its wait for a Champions League win, while Monaco kept its unbeaten start going.

United States forward Pulisic seemed stunned by his feat — known as an “Olimpico” — as Milan finally earned its first three points, having lost its opening two games in the new-look format.

Belgium’s Brugge had to play most of the game with 10 men after Raphael Onyedika was sent off in the 40th minute but still leveled the score with a goal from Kyriani Sabbe in the 51st. Tijjani Reijnders later scored twice to give Milan the much-needed win.

Camarda was brought on in the 75th minute and became the youngest Italian debutant in the Champions League. He briefly thought he’d broken the record for youngest Champions League scorer too, but his header was ruled offside to halt joyous celebrations.

Elsewhere, Wilfried Singo scored from around 30 meters (100 feet) out as Monaco stayed unbeaten with a 5-1 win over Red Star Belgrade.

Singo hit a powerful shot into the top-left corner for Monaco’s third goal in the 54th, while two other Monaco scorers ended long waits. Takumi Minamino scored twice, having last scored in the Champions League for Salzburg in 2019, and Breel Embolo scored his first goal in the competition since 2020. Monaco has seven points from its opening three games.

The seven games later Tuesday include defending champion Real Madrid taking on Borussia Dortmund in a repeat of last season’s final.

AP Sports Writer Daniella Matar in Milan contributed to this report.

