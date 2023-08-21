Pulisic stars on Serie A debut with stunning goal to help Milan win

MILAN (AP) — United States standout Christian Pulisic got his AC Milan career off to an impressive start as he scored one goal and helped to set up another as Bologna was beaten 2-0 in their opening match of Serie A. Pulisic had a hand in Olivier Giroud’s opener and his former Chelsea teammate returned the favor in the 21st minute. Pulisic joined Milan from Chelsea last month. Claudio Ranieri’s first match back in Serie A ended in a creditable 0-0 for Cagliari at Torino. The 71-year-old Ranieri is back at the club that effectively launched his coaching career more than 30 years ago.

