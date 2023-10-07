Pulisic scores to move Milan top of Serie A after intense finale sees Giroud take over in goal

MILAN (AP) — Christian Pulisic came off the bench to score a ‘Made in America’ late goal in AC Milan’s 1-0 win at Genoa after an intense finale as the Rossoneri took a two-point lead in Serie A. Pulisic combined with United States teammate Yunus Musah to net the winner three minutes from time. Fellow forward Olivier Giroud also had a crucial part to play in the match but in an unusual position. His vital double save in the 14th minute of injury time came as he ended the match wearing the goalkeeper’s gloves after Mike Maignan was sent off. Milan had already used up all of its substitutes so Giroud took over in goal. Inter Milan let slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home to Bologna. Juventus beat Torino 2-0.

