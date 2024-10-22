Pulisic scores direct from corner kick to set AC Milan on way to Champions League win

MILAN (AP) — Christian Pulisic scored direct from a corner kick to set AC Milan on the way to its first victory in this season’s Champions League.

Pulisic surprised everyone when he curled in a kick from the left corner flag in the 34th minute to put Milan 1-0 up against Club Brugge on Tuesday.

The United States international raised his arms up and smiled broadly before being embraced by his teammates, as he laughed seeming incredulous.

Pulisic has scored seven goals this season for Milan in a fine start to the campaign. He has also weighed in with a number of assists.

There was a late scare — and coach Paulo Fonseca certainly looked concerned — when Pulisic had to be helped off late after taking a knock to his knee but the 26-year-old was able to return and almost doubled his tally.

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Club Brugge at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calani) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Calanni

Milan went on to beat Brugge 3-1 for its first Champions League points in the new-look format after defeats to Liverpool — when Pulisic also scored — and Bayer Leverkusen.

