Pulisic scores but Milan loses at Parma to leave new coach Fonseca still winless

MILAN (AP) — Christian Pulisic has netted his first goal of the new Serie A season but he couldn’t prevent AC Milan losing 2-1 at Parma to leave new coach Paulo Fonseca still waiting for his first win in charge. Pulisic scored one of the easiest goals of his career in the 66th minute to cancel out Dennis Man’s second-minute opener. But substitute Matteo Cancellieri scored what was to prove the winner 11 minutes later and offer a great way for Parma coach Fabio Pecchia to mark his birthday. Milan needed two late goals to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Torino on the opening day. Defending champion Inter Milan got its first league victory of the season as it beat Lecce 2-0.

