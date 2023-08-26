Pulisic scores again as Milan beats Torino while Roma loses at Verona

MILAN (AP) — United States standout Christian Pulisic scored in his first match at San Siro to set the Rossoneri on their way to a 4-1 win over Torino in Serie A. Pulisic made a goalscoring debut for AC Milan last weekend. Olivier Giroud converted two penalties to take his tally to three goal in the first two matches. Theo Hernández also got on the scoresheet. In contrast there was more disappointment for Roma as Jose Mourinho’s side lost 2-1 at Hellas Verona. Serie B champion Frosinone recorded its first victory back in the top flight as it upset Atalanta 2-1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.