Pulisic scores again as AC Milan beats promoted Frosinone in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Christian Pulisic has scored again and Luka Jović got his first goal for AC Milan to beat promoted Frosinone 3-1 in Serie A. Pulisic took his tally to five league goals in 12 appearances so far this season. It matches Weston McKennie’s 2020/21 season-haul for Juventus. No American player ever scored more in Serie A. Pedro scored early and Lazio held on to beat 10-man Cagliari 1-0. The home team needed goalkeeper Ivan Provedel to produce a flying save to deny substitute Leonardo Pavoletti a late equalizer for Cagliari. Cagliari dropped into the relegation zone. Empoli climbed out of it by drawing at Genoa 1-1.

