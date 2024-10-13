Pulisic, Pepi and McKennie among 5 US players to miss Tuesday’s match at Mexico

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi and Weston McKennie will miss the United States’ friendly at Mexico on Tuesday in order to return to their clubs in Europe. Marlon Fossey and Zack Steffen, who didn’t dress for Saturday’s 2-0 win over Panama, also are returning to their teams. The USSF said Pulisic is skipping the game and going back to AC Milan for load management, The federation said the others have minor injuries and will get evaluation and treatment at their teams. No players are being added, leaving 21 players available for the match in Guadalajara.

