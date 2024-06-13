Pulisic offsets Rodrygo goal as US gains 1-1 tie against Brazil in last Copa America warmup

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Christian Pulisic scored in 26th minute to offset Rodrygo’s 17th-minute goal, and the United States played a spirited 1-1 draw against Brazil in the last warmup for both teams ahead of the Copa America. Rebounding from a 5-1 loss to Colombia last weekend, the U.S. stopped its 11-match losing streak against the Brazilians in a wide-open match. The Americans are now 1-18 with the draw against Brazil, getting their only win in a 1998 CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal. Matt Turner had 11 saves, the most for an American goalkeeper since Tim Howard’s 15 against Belgium at the 2014 World Cup.

