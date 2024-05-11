Pulisic nets 2 as AC Milan ends winless run by thrashing Cagliari

MILAN (AP) — United States standout Christian Pulisic has scored twice as AC Milan beat Cagliari 5-1 in Serie A although he had a very different name on the back of his jersey. In an initiative proposed by Milan, the players wore jerseys featuring maternal surnames. Pulisic had ‘Harlow.’ Second-placed Milan remained seven points above Bologna, which moved into third after winning at Napoli 2-0. Cagliari remains three points above the drop zone.

