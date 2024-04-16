Pulisic and McKennie face each other as rivals in Italy before joining forces again for US

Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic first met as 13-year-olds on a bus to a training camp in Carson, California. A dozen years later, they are mainstays on the U.S. national team as it prepares for this summer’s Copa América and the 2026 World Cup, but first will be rivals when Pulisic’s AC Milan faces McKennie’s Juventus on April 27 or 28 with second place at stake in Italy’s Serie A. Pulisic has a career-best 10 league goals and 13 overall. McKennie leads Juventus with seven assists in 30 Serie A matches.

