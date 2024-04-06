Pulisic achieves personal best scoring season as he puts AC Milan on path to win

MILAN (AP) — United States standout Christian Pulisic has reached double figures in goals for the first time in a league season after his sublime strike set AC Milan on the way to a 3-0 win over 10-man Lecce in Serie A. Pulisic’s early goal and 10th in the Italian league surpassed his previous best of nine in the 2019-20 English Premier League for Chelsea. Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leão also scored against Lecce. The visitor played the entire second half with 10 men after forward Nikola Krstović was sent off for a dangerous tackle. Second-placed Milan trimmed the gap to runaway Serie A leader Inter Milan to 11 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.