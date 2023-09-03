Pulido scores twice, leads Sporting KC over St Louis City 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Alan Pulido scored twice in the first half to lead Sporting Kansas City to a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over St. Louis City. St. Louis City (15-10-2) took a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute on a goal by Samuel Adeniran. Indiana Vassilev assisted on Adeniran’s sixth netter of the season. Adeniran’s goal ended a league-record run of six straight goals scored by a club’s substitutes. Pulido pulled Sporting KC (8-11-8) even in the 31st minute, taking a pass from Dániel Sallói to score his 11th goal of the campaign. Pulido used an assist from Jake Davis to score goal No. 12 in the 44th minute to give Sporting KC a 2-1 lead at halftime.

