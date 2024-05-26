Puig, Pec each score a goal as Galaxy beats Dynamo 2-1

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Riqui Puig scored the go-ahead goal in the 59th minute, Gabriel Pec added a goal and an assist and the LA Galaxy beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1. Puig scored to give LA a 2-1 lead in the 59th minute. Pec tapped a cross to Puig at the top of the area for the put away from 15 yards out. LA (6-2-7) is unbeaten in five straight games. Goalkeeper John McCarthy tried to play a clearance but Latif Blessing stole it and rolled the ball into a wide-open net to give Houston a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute. Pec, a 23-year-old rookie, scored his fourth goal of the season to make it 1-1 just before halftime.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.