Puig, Joveljic rally Galaxy to 2-2 draw with Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Riqui Puig and Dejan Joveljic scored the final two goals in a wild second half and the Los Angeles Galaxy rallied for a 2-2 draw with Nashville SC. Neither team scored until Teal Bunbury connected on a penalty kick in the 54th minute to give Nashville (0-0-3) the lead. Bunbury’s PK came after the Galaxy’s Joseph Paintsil fouled Dru Yearwood in the penalty area. Yearwood took a pass from McKinze Gaines and scored just four minutes later to stretch the lead to 2-0. Puig got the Galaxy (1-0-2) on the scoreboard with an unassisted goal in the 67th minute. Joveljic pulled LA even in the 82nd minute when he used an assist from Julián Aude to score for a third time this season.

